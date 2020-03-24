Arts & Culture

Traditional Markets Starting to Reopen in Busan

Haps Staff

Traditional markets around the city which had been temporarily shut down are starting to reopen to the public.

The city announced that 25 markets, including Jagalchi and Kkangtong Night Market in Nampodong, have reopened after closing down February 25th.

As the number of coronavirus patients in the city has stabilized and with mounting losses of income, the markets have decided to reopen for business.

The markets, however, will remain vigilant in helping to eradicate COVID-19 by having hand sanitizers and disinfecting the areas frequently.

A majority of the public facilities around the city remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Haps Staff
Travel

