NewsBusan News

Traditional Markets to Participate in K-Sale Event Until July 12th

BeFM News

The Busan Regional Small ＆ Medium Business Administration announced that 34 traditional markets will participate in the K-Sale event held until the 12th of July.

The sales event is being held by the administration in efforts to overcome sluggish consumption.

Various items are on sale including saxophones and sound equipment at up to 20 percent discount at markets in Seomyeon from the 6th to the 9th of next month.

Twenty traditional markets, including the Bupyeong Night Market, will sell dried noodle ramyeon at a 50% discount on a first-come, first-serve basis.

At the Busan Electronic Market and Jinpo Playground Market, customers who buy more than 20,000 won will be given household goods such as filtered masks and reusable shopping bags.

The city of Busan is also allowing street parking for up to 2 hours on roads near traditional markets in Busan for 3 months until the ‘Chuseok holidays’ on October 4th.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

2020 Busan International Rock Festival Canceled

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that the Busan International Rock Festival will be canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more
Busan News

Haeundae-gu Office to Move By 2024

BeFM News -
Haeundae-gu Office will move to a new office as early as 2024. Instead of selling the current office, it will be used as a social infrastructure for citizens and tourists
Read more
Busan News

70th Commemoration of the Korean War Veterans’ Memorial Service to be Held Thursday Morning

BeFM News -
The 70th commemoration of the Korean War veterans' memorial service will be held at the UN Memorial Park on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Read more
Busan News

“Sunset Provision for Parks” Expected to Protect Igidae From Development

BeFM News -
The ‘Sunset Provision for Parks’ taking effect from the 1st of next month is expected to protect Igidae Park from the threat of reckless development.
Read more
News

42% Of Korean Males Have Paid For Sex According to Government Survey

Haps Staff -
A recent survey showed that 42% of Korean males and 1% of Korean females have paid for sexual services.
Read more
Busan News

Watch the Partial Solar Eclipse This Afternoon on YouTube

Haps Staff -
Busan City and Federate of Busan Science and Technology announced that they will broadcast the partial solar eclipse on YouTube for two hours from 4 pm on the 21st.
Read more

The Latest

Traditional Markets to Participate in K-Sale Event Until July 12th

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Regional Small ＆ Medium Business Administration announced that 34 traditional markets will participate in the K-Sale event held until the 12th of July.
Read more

Busan’s Largest Summer Festival is Canceled

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Sea Festival, the city's largest summer festival, has been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

The Pick of the Bunch: Asian Casino Games

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Asian casino games include some games that are not always seen in European and North American casinos. Learn about the best casino games in Asia now!
Read more

부산시, 올해 부산바다축제 및 국제록페스티벌 개최 취소

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19) 상황에서 수도권을 포함한 지역사회 감염 우려는 여전하다고 판단하고 시민의 생명과 안전이 무엇보다 우선이라며 부산의 대표적인 축제인 ‘부산바다축제’와 ‘부산국제록페스티벌’의 개최를 올해 모두 취소한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Myeongji International New City and Ocean City to Open Kid’s Water Parks This Summer

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Myeongji International New City and Myeongji Ocean City in Gangseo-gu will build water parks for kids this summer.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month and brings back its "Beer Can Chicken" platters on Sunday afternoon.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
88 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Sat
27 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
25 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month and brings back its "Beer Can Chicken" platters on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

Galmegi Celebrates its 6th Anniversary This Friday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing Company, Busan's first craft brewery, is celebrating its 6th anniversary at its Gwangan location.
Read more

Halmae Sonchungmu Opens First Drive-thru Kimbap Restaurant in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Halmae Sonchungmu Kimbap has opened up the first drive-thru for the popular snack in Korea.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: 30 Years of Know-how – Eonyang Hanu Yanggopchang

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Having been located around Suyeong intersection area for 30 years, this hanu intestines restaurant has found the optimal recipe by aging the meat for three days.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea