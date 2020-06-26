Traditional Markets to Participate in K-Sale Event Until July 12th

The Busan Regional Small ＆ Medium Business Administration announced that 34 traditional markets will participate in the K-Sale event held until the 12th of July.

The sales event is being held by the administration in efforts to overcome sluggish consumption.

Various items are on sale including saxophones and sound equipment at up to 20 percent discount at markets in Seomyeon from the 6th to the 9th of next month.

Twenty traditional markets, including the Bupyeong Night Market, will sell dried noodle ramyeon at a 50% discount on a first-come, first-serve basis.

At the Busan Electronic Market and Jinpo Playground Market, customers who buy more than 20,000 won will be given household goods such as filtered masks and reusable shopping bags.

The city of Busan is also allowing street parking for up to 2 hours on roads near traditional markets in Busan for 3 months until the ‘Chuseok holidays’ on October 4th.