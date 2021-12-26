Traditional Street Food Prices Rising

Street vendors already suffering from shortened work hours to very few tourists and local customers have had to raise prices, the latest blow to their livelihood.

Traditional street foods prices around the country have been rising as the key ingredients to make them keep increasing.

The largest increase is the Korean favorite ttoekbokki, which has seen a significant rise in price recently.

Once considered a cheap street food snack, prices for it have increased to around 4,000 won to 5,000 won a serving.

Bongeobbang, a traditional rice bean cake in the shape of a fish has also seen prices rise and the number of portions decrease.

Other key foods seeing a high spike in prices have been jokbal (chicken’s feet) and chicken franchises.