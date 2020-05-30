Traffic Changes Around Seomyeon Intersection Expected to Improve Delays

The traffic system around Seomyeon intersection has be completely restructured starting from 4 am yesterday morning.

The city said there were calls to improve the traffic signaling system after opening the bus-only lanes (BRT) between Dongnae and Seomyeon at the end of last year. It spoke with related agencies and decided to overhaul the current system.

8 bus routes in the Cho-eup direction have been adjusted so that buses and regular vehicles can turn left at the same signal.

According to a city official, the changes are expected to improve traffic delays around Seomyeon intersection by about 43 percent.