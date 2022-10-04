Traffic Control to be Implemented Tonight Ahead of Tonight’s BIFF Opening Ceremony

Traffic control will be implemented around the Busan Cinema Center for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 27th Busan International Film Festival.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Commission and the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency will start special traffic management as traffic congestion is expected around the Busan Cinema Center on the 5th and 14th when the opening and closing ceremonies of the Busan International Film Festival will be held.

The controlled time zone and section are from 5 pm to 10:30 pm on the opening and closing ceremony days, and all lanes in the 500 m section of Centum Seo-ro, which is an auxiliary arterial road between the Seoul Cinema Center and KNN, and the 200 m section of Centum 5-ro between the Shinsegae Mall three-way intersection and Wolseok Art Hall roundabout.

Also, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., one lane in the 200m section of Suyeonggangbyeon-daero in front of the Cinema Center will be controlled.

At the site, traffic police, sidecars, and mobile units are intensively deployed to manage the traffic conditions of the surrounding control sections and bypass roads.

“Please use public transportation as much as possible because the traffic control hours overlap with the evening rush hour and traffic congestion is expected in Haeundae-gu around Suyeong Riverside Avenue,” Kim Jin-woo, head of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency’s Traffic Safety Division said.

The opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival will be held from 6 pm to 10 pm on the 5th, and the closing ceremony will be held from 6 pm to 10 pm on the 14th at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu.