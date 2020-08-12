Image: Haeundae Police
NewsBusan News

Traffic Deaths Decrease Over 30% In Busan

BeFM News

The number of deaths in traffic accidents in Busan has decreased by more than 30% in the last three years.

According to Busan City and Busan Police Agency, the number of traffic accident deaths in Busan, excluding highway accidents, came to 162 in 2017, 122 in 2018, and 115 in 2019.

The number of deaths in traffic accidents this year was 60 as of last month, down 10% from the same period last year which had 67.

Busan City has set a goal of reducing the number of deaths in traffic accidents by half by 2022 and has implemented systems such as ‘Safety Speed 5030’, a preferential system for the voluntary return of driver’s licenses for the elderly, and traffic safety counseling for the elderly.

From May this year until July, when the ‘Safety Speed 5030’ crackdown was implemented, the number of deaths in traffic accidents for two months came to 20, down 38% from 32 deaths in the same period last year.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

News

South Korea’s Rainy Season Now Longest on Record

BeFM News -
South Korea's annual rainy season has continued for 49 days now, the longest on record, and is poised to set a fresh record as more rains are forecast to pour down until mid-August.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Police Agency Investigating Cause of Three Deaths During Last Month’s Heavy Rains

BeFM News -
The Busan Police Agency is carrying out the search and seizure of the Dong-gu Office to find out the cause and responsibility of the Busan underpass flooding accident that claimed the lives of three people due to heavy rain on the 23rd of last month.
Read more
Busan News

Heavy Rains Expected Again in Busan, Gyeongnam as Typhoon Jangmi Expected to Hit Busan Today

Haps Staff -
Typhoon Jangmi is expected to affect the Korean peninsula today, with heavy rains once again expected to hit the Busan and Gyeongnam region.
Read more
News

Typhoon/Heavy Rain: Emergency Response Guidelines in Korea

Busan City News -
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has provided emergency response guidelines to protect people from typhoons and heavy rain.
Read more
Busan News

This Weekend’s Storms in Busan — Here’s What Happened Around The City

Haps Staff -
Here's a look at what happened over the weekend in Busan from local media reports.
Read more
Busan News

Heavy Rain Expected Until Tomorrow in Busan, Gyeongnam Region

BeFM News -
The Busan Regional Meteorological Administration said starting this morning, Busan is forecast to see heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning
Read more

The Latest

BFIC to Select 22 Foreign Scholarship University Students For Mentoring Program

Lifestyle BeFM News -
Foreign scholarship students attending a university in Busan who are not familiar with Korean culture will get assistance from the city office so that they can better settle here.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Namhae’s Jijok Fishing Village Tourism Complex

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Namhae-gun in Gyeongnam province has completed its Jijok Fishing Village Tourism Complex construction project under the theme 'Jukbangryum'.
Read more

Traffic Deaths Decrease Over 30% In Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
The number of deaths in traffic accidents in Busan has decreased by more than 30% in the last three years.
Read more

Experience 37 Cities in 27 Countries Around the World at Busan City Hall

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has begun operating the “World Traditional Costume Experience Zone” for students and citizens during August vacation at Busan City Hall.
Read more

2020 Busan Night Walk 42K

Events Haps Staff -
The 42K Busan Night Walk is taking place this weekend at Samnak Ecological Park. Three courses -- 19km, 26k, and 42k will walk along courses along the Nakdong River.
Read more

Talks to Reopen Gimhae International Airport to Begin Soon

Travel Haps Staff -
Talks to review the possibility of reopen Gimhae International Airport are set to begin next week.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
88 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Thu
29 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
29 °
Mon
30 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Pohang Hoeghwan

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Specializing in soups made with halfbeak fish and stingray, Pohang Hoeghwan is unique in its preparation of soup.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: French Delights at De Marigny in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Operated by the popular OPS bakery, De Marigny aims to please in their cafe and brasserie that offers simple food in an elegant setting.
Read more

Hotel Nongshim Hosting “Awesome Autumn and Wine Party” This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is hosting an "Awesome Autumn and Wine Party" this Friday at its first floor Italian restaurant Ristorante.
Read more

Johnny Rockets August Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea