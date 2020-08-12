Traffic Deaths Decrease Over 30% In Busan

The number of deaths in traffic accidents in Busan has decreased by more than 30% in the last three years.

According to Busan City and Busan Police Agency, the number of traffic accident deaths in Busan, excluding highway accidents, came to 162 in 2017, 122 in 2018, and 115 in 2019.

The number of deaths in traffic accidents this year was 60 as of last month, down 10% from the same period last year which had 67.

Busan City has set a goal of reducing the number of deaths in traffic accidents by half by 2022 and has implemented systems such as ‘Safety Speed 5030’, a preferential system for the voluntary return of driver’s licenses for the elderly, and traffic safety counseling for the elderly.

From May this year until July, when the ‘Safety Speed 5030’ crackdown was implemented, the number of deaths in traffic accidents for two months came to 20, down 38% from 32 deaths in the same period last year.