NewsBusan News

Traffic Deaths Down 20% From Last Year After Latest Crackdown

BeFM News

According to Busan Police Agency, for three months since February, during its 100-day plan to reduce traffic accidents, there were 3,002 traffic accidents, down from 3,600 during the same period last year or a 16.6% decrease on-year.

There were 28 traffic accident deaths, 20 percent less than the 35 deaths in the same period last year.

In particular, for the safety of pedestrians, who account for about 40 percent of traffic accident deaths, police will strengthen patrols in accident-prone areas and install accident prevention facilities such as safety fences.

Police will continue the crackdowns on reckless driving including intensive crackdowns on motorbikes as deliveries have increased due to COVID-19.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Three Arrested for Selling Illegal Drug They Said Could Treat COVID-19

BeFM News -
Police caught three people for illegally bringing into the country an antiviral drug with no import permit or clinical trials and selling them as a special drug to treat COVID-19.
Read more
Busan News

Up to 150mm of Rain Forecasted This Weekend in Busan and Southern Region

Haps Staff -
Heavy rains are expected this weekend around Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province.
Read more
Busan News

QR Code Registration Begins at High Risk Facilities in Busan

BeFM News -
In accordance with the government's quarantine guidelines for COVID-19, the QR code-based registration will be installed at eight types of high-risk facilities for the pandemic virus spread in Busan as well.
Read more
Busan News

“AI Korea 2020” to be Held in September in Busan

BeFM News -
An artificial intelligence (AI) exhibition and conference will be held in Busan, where smart cities and special blockchain projects are promoted.
Read more
Busan News

Highest Temperatures of The Year Recorded Yesterday, More Heat Expected Today

Haps Staff -
The highest temperatures of the year were recorded in Busan and the Gyeongnam region yesterday, with the heat expected to continue today.
Read more
Busan News

City Hopes to Preserve Daejeo Repair Building in Gangseo-gu

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is preparing a plan to preserve the old Daejeo Repair Association building in Gangseo-gu.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Destinations: The Wetlands of South Korea

Domestic Destinations Maurice Lineman -
Since 1997, Korea has continued to have wetlands ratified for inclusion to the global list of Ramsar sites, and thereby to uphold its agreement to the Ramsar Convention.
Read more

Traffic Deaths Down 20% From Last Year After Latest Crackdown

Busan News BeFM News -
According to Busan Police Agency, for three months since February, during its 100-day plan to reduce traffic accidents, there were 3,002 traffic accidents, down from 3,600 during the same period last year or a 16.6% decrease on-year.
Read more

Taejongdae’s Popular Hydrangea Festival Has Been Canceled

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
The Taejongdae Hydrangea Festival has been canceled this year. 
Read more

Three Arrested for Selling Illegal Drug They Said Could Treat COVID-19

Busan News BeFM News -
Police caught three people for illegally bringing into the country an antiviral drug with no import permit or clinical trials and selling them as a special drug to treat COVID-19.
Read more

Up to 150mm of Rain Forecasted This Weekend in Busan and Southern Region

Busan News Haps Staff -
Heavy rains are expected this weekend around Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Busan
light rain
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
88 %
2.6kmh
90 %
Sat
24 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
26 °

Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Korea Introduces the Triple Cheeseburger

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced its newest offering -- the triple cheeseburger.
Read more

Centum Beer Festival Moved Back to August

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This year's Centum Beer Festival has been postponed until August.
Read more

Chuncheon Makguksu & Dakgalbi Festival Postponed Until September

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gangwondo's popular Chuncheon Makguksu & Dakgalbi Festival scheduled for this week has been postponed until September.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi in KSU

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Located on the back streets of the Kyungsung University district, Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi has been a mainstay of the area offering tasty, affordable Korean bbq since 1992.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea