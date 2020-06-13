Traffic Deaths Down 20% From Last Year After Latest Crackdown

According to Busan Police Agency, for three months since February, during its 100-day plan to reduce traffic accidents, there were 3,002 traffic accidents, down from 3,600 during the same period last year or a 16.6% decrease on-year.

There were 28 traffic accident deaths, 20 percent less than the 35 deaths in the same period last year.

In particular, for the safety of pedestrians, who account for about 40 percent of traffic accident deaths, police will strengthen patrols in accident-prone areas and install accident prevention facilities such as safety fences.

Police will continue the crackdowns on reckless driving including intensive crackdowns on motorbikes as deliveries have increased due to COVID-19.