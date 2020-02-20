Image: Haeundae Police
Traffic Fatalities in Busan Rises 76% in Recent Months

BeFM News

The number of fatalities from local traffic accidents, which were markedly reduced last year, has increased dramatically in recent months, alerting local authorities here in Busan.

According to the Busan Police Agency, 44 people have died from traffic accidents between November last year and February this year.

This is an increase of 76% from the 25 deaths between November 2018 and February 2019.

This year, there has been one to two deaths from traffic accidents in Jung-gu, Dongrae-gu, Yeongdo-gu, Dong-gu, and Seo-gu which recorded none last year, and the fatality tally jumped by twofold in Sasang-gu from four last year to eight so far this year.

In efforts to reduce traffic accidents, the police have decided to undergo 100 days of accident preventive activities.

The police plans on installing additional speed cameras, CCTVs, and dispatch patrol vehicles in accident-prone areas, especially during late night or early morning hours.

The police will also dispatch traffic patrol teams to crackdown in areas where traffic violations are frequent.

