Traffic Injuries and Deaths Down Since “Safe Speed 5030” Implemented

During the two months since the implementation of new speed limits on Busan roads, fatalities and serious injuries were found to have decreased by about 30 to 40 percent.

According to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, from May 12th when ‘Safe Speed 5030’ began until June 30th, the number of traffic accident deaths came to 13, down 31.6% on-year and there were 334 injuries, decreasing by 40.1% on-year.

In particular, the reduced casualties seem to have resulted from the daily average of speed violations exceeding 71 km/hr decreased to 0.61 during these two months from 1.67 in 2018.