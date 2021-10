Traffic will be controlled around Haeundae Beach tomorrow due to the hosting of the World Triathlon Cup Haeundae 2021.

Haeundae Police will control 2 kilometers of roads along the beach, from the intersection in front of KEPCO to the three-way intersection by the Grand Josun Hotel.

Cars will be directed to detour via the Haeundae Fire Station three-way intersection and the Suyeong Yacht Club three-way intersection.

The measures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.