Image: Busan Police Agency
Traffic Toward Dalmaji Restricted After Rains Cause Mountainside Collapse

By Haps Staff

A section of the mountainside collapsed on the road leading to Dalmaji Pass in Haeundae-gu, prompting the police to impose a complete restriction on vehicle traffic and implement safety measures.

The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on the 3rd, with rocks and dirt spilling onto the road from Songjeong Estuary Intersection to Dalmaji Pass. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage to passing vehicles reported.

The collapse, attributed to weakened ground due to rainfall, damaged the safety fence along the road.

Authorities have redirected traffic to Songjeong Tunnel and deployed firefighters and police to the site to prevent further collapse and ensure safety.

Haps Staff
