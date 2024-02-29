Train Service to Yangsan to Increase During the Wondong Plum Festival

In collaboration with KORAIL, Wondong Station will see an increase in train services and the introduction of shuttle buses, aiming to alleviate the recurring congestion and parking issues faced by tourists during the annual Yangsan Wondong Plum Festival.

The festival’s organizing committee has worked with KORAIL to enhance transportation options, including expanding train schedules.

Fifteen upbound trains departing from Busan (Bujeon) Station and fifteen downbound trains from various locations, including Seoul, Dongdaegu, and Daejeon, will make stops at Wondong Station. Tourists are encouraged to purchase round-trip tickets in advance due to anticipated crowds at the station.

Furthermore, complimentary shuttle buses will operate during weekends throughout the festival. These buses will connect Wondong Nonghyup to the main festival venues, including the Ssangpo Plum Multipurpose Plaza, passing through key points such as Wori Intersection and Wondong Middle School.

The Wondong Plum Festival will take place from March 9th to 17th at the Ssangpo Plum Multipurpose Plaza and the Wondong Weekend Market.

Tourists visiting the festival can explore popular attractions in the vicinity, such as Gayajinsa Temple, Imgyeongdae on Obongsan Mountain, Baenaegol, Sinheungsa Temple, and Cheontaesan Mountain, contributing to an enriching cultural experience amidst nature’s beauty.