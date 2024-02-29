Image: Yangsan City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Train Service to Yangsan to Increase During the Wondong Plum Festival

By Haps Staff

In collaboration with KORAIL, Wondong Station will see an increase in train services and the introduction of shuttle buses, aiming to alleviate the recurring congestion and parking issues faced by tourists during the annual Yangsan Wondong Plum Festival.

The festival’s organizing committee has worked with KORAIL to enhance transportation options, including expanding train schedules.

Fifteen upbound trains departing from Busan (Bujeon) Station and fifteen downbound trains from various locations, including Seoul, Dongdaegu, and Daejeon, will make stops at Wondong Station. Tourists are encouraged to purchase round-trip tickets in advance due to anticipated crowds at the station.

Furthermore, complimentary shuttle buses will operate during weekends throughout the festival. These buses will connect Wondong Nonghyup to the main festival venues, including the Ssangpo Plum Multipurpose Plaza, passing through key points such as Wori Intersection and Wondong Middle School.

The Wondong Plum Festival will take place from March 9th to 17th at the Ssangpo Plum Multipurpose Plaza and the Wondong Weekend Market.

Tourists visiting the festival can explore popular attractions in the vicinity, such as Gayajinsa Temple, Imgyeongdae on Obongsan Mountain, Baenaegol, Sinheungsa Temple, and Cheontaesan Mountain, contributing to an enriching cultural experience amidst nature’s beauty.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Tongyeong to Launch a Twice Weekly Ship to Ogok Island

“Jinju Jinmaek Brewery” to Begin Full-Scale Operation in March

Gonggoji Arboretum is in Full Swing Preparing for Spring with Daffodils

62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival to be Bigger and Better Than Ever

20th Miryang Arirang Marathon Concludes Succesfully

Discover the Fun of Traveling to Jinju With Their ‘Mobile Stamp Tour’

The Latest

Celebrate Samgyeopsal Day This Sunday

Busan Celebrates 105th Independence Movement Day

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Artists Networking Taco Brunch

Tongyeong to Launch a Twice Weekly Ship to Ogok Island

선불형 동백패스 3월 도입, 동백패스 누구나 이용 가능해져

Busan
scattered clouds
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
87 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 