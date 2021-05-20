Image: National Gugak Center
Training Center for the National Center for Korean Traditional Performing Arts to be Built in Busan

The Training Center for the National Center for Korean Traditional Performing Arts in Busan will be built for Korean traditional music performances, training, and experiences.

The Busan National Gugak Center announced that the project cost of 15.5 billion won will be spent on the construction of the training center.

The 5-story high training center will be built with one underground level on the front yard of Busan Gugak Center.

It is expected to open next December.

The training center will have various training-related spaces such as 2 large classrooms, 2 middle classrooms, 4 small classrooms, and a resting lounge.

When the center opens, it will operate a variety of traditional Korean music programs, including Korean traditional music performances and traditional music experience.

 

