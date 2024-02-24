Travel Diaries: The Best of Korea and How to Find Them

South Korea provides visitors with a dizzying array of activities, stunning landscapes, and 5,000 years of culture and history, from the glitz and glamour of Seoul’s nightlife to the vertiginous climbs in Seoraksan National Park.

Major Cities & Attractions

Seoul

Seoul is the most visited city in South Korea, home to half the country’s population. At whatever time of day or night, the capital exudes an electrifying energy. Whether you’re looking for a low-key drinking place, a high-end cocktail lounge, or a never-ending supply of entertaining karaoke, Seoul has you covered.

Busan

Nestled on the southern coast, Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea, is teeming with a diverse and vibrant nautical culture.

The scene is set at Busan Port, the third-busiest port in the world and the oldest and biggest in South Korea. It processes almost 80% of the country’s container freight. You may learn more about the port’s important role in South Korea’s history at the Busan Modern History Museum, which is close by. Countless picturesque beaches, parks, observatories, towns, and even a temple—Haedong Yonggungsa—one of the few in the nation—are accessible from this point along the coastline.

Gyeongju

Gyeongju, formerly known as Donggyeong (“eastern capital”), is a veritable treasure mine of religious and royal artefacts from its time as the capital of the Silla Kingdom. There are a lot of relics like these on display in the Gyeongju National Museum, such as Buddha statues, prayer bells, pottery jars, and elaborate jewellery, but there are many more beyond. Gyeongju is renowned as the “museum without walls” in South Korea.

Jeju-do

Located in the Yellow Sea to the south of the Korean peninsula, Jeju-do has a delightful subtropical environment and is the most visited island in Korea. Because of the island’s immense popularity, the route between Seoul and Jeju City is the busiest aviation route on the planet.

As soon as you lay eyes on Jeju—an island known for its beautiful black-and-white sand beaches, turquoise oceans, and fascinating volcanic landscape of calderas, cones, and tuffs—you’ll understand why the island is so popular with mainlanders seeking a getaway.

Hidden GEMS

Udo Island

Located on the eastern coast of Jeju, Udo Island is a serene getaway with stunning natural scenery. A short boat journey from Seongsan Port may easily reach Udo. It provides a serene atmosphere, ideal for a day visit or a longer sojourn.

Visitors can discover the island’s charming beaches, undulating hills, and distinctive volcanic terrains. Make sure you seize the chance to bike around the island, enjoying the breathtaking coastline scenery and visiting delightful cafés and restaurants on your route.

Marado Island

Marado is the southernmost island of South Korea and is known for its isolated and quiet surroundings. It’s an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts and anyone looking for seclusion, with its pristine waterways creating a picturesque setting.

The island is famous for its scenic lighthouse and stunning sunsets, making it a perfect location for rest and contemplation. Although entry is restricted, the trip to Marado guarantees a distinctive and unforgettable experience.

Seoraksan National Park

A UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Seoraksan National Park in northeastern South Korea is world-famous for its stunning natural scenery and ecological importance. Nature lovers and photographers will find paradise in this park, thanks to its varied ecosystems and unusual geological formations.

In Seoraksan, the Ulsanbawi Rock Formation stands out. Ulsanbawi is a popular location for dawn and sunset photographers due to the breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys that hikers may enjoy on the way up.

Seven Luck Casino (Millennium Hilton)

The Seven Luck Casino Millennium Hilton, located close to Seoul Station, Namsan Market, and Namdaemun Market, is Seoul’s oldest and most popular casino. Although modest, the casino draws a varied audience, including visitors from different areas of downtown Seoul.

The casino provides a variety of games, with baccarat, slots, and roulette being the primary draws. It also includes blackjack, war, 3-card poker, and Caribbean Hold’em Poker, although on a lower level.

Seven Luck is the perfect alternative option for fans of the best IE slot games online who want to experience the brick-and-mortar casino scene in Korea. After a long day of exploring, travelers can revel in the entertainment aspect of this beautiful country with an array of games on offer.

Travel Tips

Data & Wi-Fi

Consider the need to acquire a SIM card before travelling to South Korea because, without a residency card, you will pay astronomical prices for one. However, you won’t find a place with such a high density of Wi-Fi hotspots. Wi-Fi is available at every metro stop and on several trains and local buses.

Google Maps Doesn’t Work

Maps function intermittently due to infrequent updates, resulting in incomplete loading of detailed maps. Public transportation instructions are functional; however, walking and car directions get complicated.

South Korea favors its own system above global corporations, so it hesitates to collaborate with Google. Two useful applications for navigating in Korea are Naver Maps and KakaoMap.

It Gets Cold!

When visiting South Korea in the winter, it is advisable to be ready for the weather conditions. Unlike other regions in Asia, South Korea has harsh winters with consistently mild temperatures throughout the year. Consider the seasons and weather conditions while planning your vacation, and dress appropriately.

Cuisine Guide

Authentic Cuisine

Visitors to Jeonju may immerse themselves in a gastronomic journey by experiencing the city’s bibimbap culture. Many eateries provide variations of this traditional meal, enabling customers to personalize their bibimbap to suit their tastes. The event delves into the culinary tradition of the area, encapsulating the spirit of Jeonju’s gourmet excellence.

Street Food Heaven

Gwangjang Market in Seoul is an ancient and lively traditional market known for its various delicious street food options. Visitors exploring the lively lanes will find multiple street food sellers, each presenting a tempting assortment of delights.

Busan Noodles

Busan is renowned for its seafood, but the city’s hidden culinary treasure is milmyeon, a cold noodle dish originating in the area. Milmyeon consists of slender wheat noodles in a zesty broth prepared from a blend of beef and/or pig broth with a hint of vinegar. The dish usually has sliced cucumbers, pickled radishes, and cooked eggs.

Conclusion

Our exploration of South Korea’s best concludes, leaving us enchanted by the charm of this extraordinary nation. We have seen the unspoiled marvels of nature, from secluded islands with tranquil beauty to captivating national parks with high peaks and colorful flora. The historical hidden towns, characterized by their historic architecture and traditional practices, provide insight into South Korea’s cultural history.

South Korea’s hot spots and attractions have inspired us with amazement and curiosity, motivating us to go beyond the usual tourist destinations. Embrace the adventurous attitude and let South Korea’s undiscovered gems enchant your heart and soul.