TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Best Places to See the Autumn Leaves

Tory Mock

With fall just around the corner and the temperatures beginning to fluctuate daily, it will be just a few short weeks before the changing of the leaves colors transition into their beautiful autumn hue.

Typically, mid-October into early November is the peak time when leaves across the peninsula start to change colors. And, much like the emergence of the cherry blossoms in the spring, heading out for a look at the crimson colors of autumn is a thing here on the peninsula.

And well it should be, for not long after the leaves change, and then fall, Korea’s long winter sets in and the only color you’re going to see is on your flat screen while you hibernate until April.

Here’s a few choices around the country if you’re looking to see the beautiful colors of fall.

Seoraksan Mountain (설악산)

Inje, Gangwon Province

Located 2.5 hours east of Seoul, Seoraksan, with its far northern location, is one of the first places in the country to witness the colorful changes of autumn. Keep in mind that Seoraksan is a very popular spot, especially on weekends during the autumnal peak. Make a plan before going or you might end up spending more time watching leaves while stuck in traffic going up the mountain.

Odaesan Mountain (오대산)
Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do

Pyeongchang is where Korea will host the Winter Olympics in 2018 and is a popular vacation spot all year round. Often visited by campers and guests at the forest lodges, it is especially popular during peak foliage season which happens around mid-October. Odaesan is one of the most heavily forested national parks in Korea and is home to wild boars, musk deer, and turtledoves as well as a wide selection of native wildlife.

leaves

Naejangsan (내장산)
Jeongeup, Jeolla Province

Located in Jeolla province, many consider this area to be the best place in Korea for viewing autumn’s crimson-infused colors. The name Naejang means ‘many secrets’ in the mountain. Read into that what you will. Along with the leaves, there are several scenic waterfalls, as well as historic temples, including Baekyangsa Temple, which is surrounded by Gulgeori trees that retain their lush green foliage through the winter.

Jirisan Mountain (지리산)
Sancheong, Gyeongsang

It’s hard to spend any time in Korea without someone recommending that you visit Jirisan. Known for its rocky landscape and vast reaches of forest in a park that stretches across three provinces, during peak foliage season in late October the slopes are ablaze with brilliant colors. Some great hiking trails wind through both Piagol Valley and Bam Sagol Valley if you want to get in a good hike while taking in the brilliant sites Jirisan offers.

While not on out list, Gyeongbuk Palace in Seoul is always a favorite for those visiting the capital city.
While not on out list, Gyeongbuk Palace in Seoul is always a favorite for those visiting the capital city.

Juwangsan Mountain (주왕산)
Cheongsong, Gyeongsang Province

Located in Juwangsan National Park, the mountain is well-known for its waterfalls, rocky peaks, and deep valleys. If you want to make the hike, enjoy the leaves and check out an awesome waterfall—there is a great four-hour round trip hike that starts in Sangui parking lot. If you catch it right, at dawn there is sometimes a gorgeous blanket of fog that hovers over Jusanji Pond. The area is also home to Cheongsong Folk Museum.

Beomeosa Temple (범어사)
Busan, Gyeongsang Province

Being located so far to the south, Busan is not known for its autumn leaves, but Beomeosa Temple on Geumjeong mountain offers some decent viewing in an already gorgeous environment. The temple was founded about 1,300 years ago by monk Ui Sang in the 18th year of King Munmu the Silla Dynasty. It offers easy access by subway and bus, making it a good spot to hit for the day.

For more info on all of Korea’s national parks visit: english.knps.or.kr

 

Tory Mock

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Wave Park to Partially Open This Week in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province

Haps Staff -
Wave Park is set to partially open from October 7th, as its Surf Zone is the first to get the green light to operate.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Dongpirang Wall Painting Village To Be Transformed This Fall

Haps Staff -
Known as Korea's Montmarte, Dongpirang, a small village located in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang province is about to get a major makeover.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Masan Chrysanthemum Festival Becomes a Drive-Through Festival This Year

Haps Staff -
The Masan Chrysanthemum Festival, celebrating its 20th year in Changwon, will become a drive-through festival this year.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Beautiful Fall Flowers in Sancheong

Haps Staff -
Sanencheong Park in Sancheong-gun has come alive with red flowers as the fall weather begins to settle in.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Fall Foliage Forecast for South Korea

Haps Staff -
With fall just around the corner and the temperatures beginning to fluctuate daily, it will be just a few short weeks before the changing of the leaves colors transition into their beautiful autumn hue.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Dwarf Sunflowers in Bloom in Yangsan

Haps Staff -
Dwarf sunflowers are currently in bloom at the Yangsan Citizen's Health Forest Trail built on an idle site on the Yangsan campus of Pusan National University.
Read more

The Latest

BIFF Tickets Go On Sale This Thursday

BIFF Haps Staff -
Tickets for this year's Busan International Film Festival go on sale from this Thursday.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Three Generations of Hearty Soup – Taehwa Yukgaejang in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 150 meters from Seomyeon Subway Station gate 9, Taehwa Yukgaejang has maintained a family recipe that has satisfied customers in the city for the past 57 years.
Read more

Enjoy a Media Facade at Jinju’s Chokseokmun Until The End of November

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A media facade will light up the front gate of Chokseokmun in Jinju, Gyeongnam province until the end of November.
Read more

Busan Starts Early Harvest of Gingko Trees to Eradicate Bad Smells On City Streets

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that every fall, it will start early harvesting of ginkgo fruits that cause bad smells on city streets.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Best Places to See the Autumn Leaves

Domestic Destinations Tory Mock -
With fall just around the corner and the temperatures beginning to fluctuate daily, it will be just a few short weeks before the changing of the leaves colors transition into their beautiful autumn hue.
Read more

Joseon Tongsinsa Festival To Be Replaced With An Exhibition This Year

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
The Joseon Tongsinsa Festival, which has been held every year at Busan's Yongdusan Park and Gwangbok-ro area, will be replaced by an exhibition due to COVID-19.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
72 %
2.1kmh
34 %
Mon
18 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
16 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Three Generations of Hearty Soup – Taehwa Yukgaejang in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 150 meters from Seomyeon Subway Station gate 9, Taehwa Yukgaejang has maintained a family recipe that has satisfied customers in the city for the past 57 years.
Read more

Beer Shop Closing its Doors This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
closing it's doors on Saturday 10/17, making way for a new venture coming soon to Gorilla. Take advantage of some great burgers, and discounted craft beers before then! All stock must go.
Read more

Street Food and Drink Stalls Banned Near KEPCO Building in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busanjin-gu Office announced yesterday a business ban against street stalls in front of the KEPCO building in Seomyeon where 12 people were injured by a drunk driver last month.
Read more

Feast on Wild Pine Mushroom Beef Steak at Hotel Nongshim’s Ristorante

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ristorante, Hotel Nongshim's signature western restaurant, is holding its latest promotion featuring a great taste and aroma for fall.
Read more

Travel