Traveler-Friendly Community “Busan Travel Lounge” Opens

Starting with the opening ceremony today, the city of Busan announced that it would open the Busan Travel Lounge, a community space for domestic and foreign FIT (individual free travel) travelers.

Busan Travel Lounge has changed the Foreign Service Center located in Dong-gu in Chinatown into a tourist-friendly space, and decorated the interior and exterior of the lounge like an airport, adding to the excitement of travel.

The exterior wall of the lounge was decorated with a large suitcase sculpture and passport stamps to make the building itself a pretty photo zone.

The 1st floor consists of tourist information, free luggage storage, Wi-Fi, free cell phone charging, a deck-type rest area, travel books, tourist souvenirs, and a photo zone.

The 2nd floor has 2 seminar rooms (6 person room, 12 person room), open community table (12 seats), with a beam and screen available.

By this year, the city plans to focus on publicity that raises awareness through various travel programs, the creation of innovative ideas linked to public-private-academic governance, the operation of a living lab, and the provision of the latest digital tourism services.

At the opening ceremony, an open talk show with famous travel YouTuber Soi, who has about 270,000 subscribers, will be held. In addition, Soi will produce its own original city tour video in Dong-gu and Jung-gu, Busan, and release it through his personal YouTube channel and Busan YouTube channel at the end of March.

To commemorate the opening of the Busan Travel Lounge, the city will hold a social network (SNS) event until the 31st. If you upload it to the network channel, you will receive a souvenir.