Tree Display and Sales Centers Open in Gyeongnam

Gyeongnam Province announced that with the arrival of the full-fledged tree planting season, 15 city and county regional forest associations, excluding Sacheon, Tongyeong, and Sancheong-gun, are operating tree display and sales centers.

At the tree exhibition and sales area, about 560,000 seedlings such as plum, jujube, persimmon, and apple trees, cypress, cherry, young cypress, cypress, and chrysanthemum, can be purchased at a lower price than the market.

In addition, forest management instructors are placed so that visitors can receive technical guidance on how to choose good trees, plant the right trees, and control pests.

The tree exhibition store will be open until the end of March, and since the operating period varies by city and county, you can get detailed information by inquiring at the local forest association.