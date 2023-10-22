Trial Operation of the “Busan Global Village English Learning Support Center” to Open This Week

On the 24th of October, the city of Busan is launching a trial operation of the ‘English Learning Support Center’ targeting elementary and middle school students at the Busan Global Village.

The purpose of the ‘English Learning Support Center’ is to provide a diagnosis of English proficiency for students, followed by tailored guidance to set them on the right path for effective learning.

This includes assessment of conversational skills, grammar evaluation practice, and personalized consultation based on the evaluation results.

The center is open to all, and interested participants can register for free through the Busan Global Village website.

Operational Details of the Busan Global Village English Learning Support Center

Operational Period: From October 24th, 2023, to December 31st, 2023 (Operating on Tuesdays to Fridays)

Target Audience: Elementary and middle school students in Busan

Operational Activities: Conversation Evaluation, Grammar Evaluation, and Learning Consultation based on evaluation results

Operating Organization: Busan Global Village Co., Ltd.

Participation Cost: Free of charge

Application Process: Pre-register on the Busan Global Village website

The ‘Conversation Evaluation’ is conducted through one-on-one sessions with native speakers, assessing sentence skills, vocabulary, and fluency.

The ‘Grammar Evaluation’ is overseen by Korean English experts who evaluate the students’ command of words and grammar.

After the evaluation, the students receive personalized consultations to address their specific English learning needs, providing detailed guidance on enhancing their learning efficiency and overcoming any shortcomings.

The center encourages the participation of all elementary and middle school students in Busan City.

Interested students can apply through the Busan Global Village website (www.bgv.co.kr).

The English Learning Support Center operates from Tuesday to Friday, offering customized consultations on a one-to-one basis.