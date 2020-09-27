Image: Busan Museum of Art
Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar

Haps Staff

Three leading Chinese artists reflecting the latest trends in contemporary Chinese art: Zhu Jinshi, a first-generation artist after the beginning of the Chinese Economic Reform; Song Dong, a leading proponent of the resistance art movement of the 1990s known as ‘Apartment Art’; and Liu Wei, who is known for remarkable inter-media approaches.

This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China.

Period: September 25, 2020 – February 28, 2021

Venue: Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: Tue – Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar

Events
Travel

