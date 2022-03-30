PrNewsWire

Trina Solar breaks world record yet again by setting i-TOPCon cell efficiency at 25.5%

PR Newswire


CHANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Solar, the leading global PV and smart energy total solutions provider, has announced that its 210×210mm i-TOPCon cell has achieved maximum efficiency of 25.5%, setting a world record for the 23rd time.

The result was certified by the National Institute of Metrology of China, the preeminent metrology scientific research center and national legal metrology technical institution.

At the company’s State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology, Trina Solar researchers solved technical problems related to selective boron emitter, large-area tunneling silicon oxide and doped polysilicon preparation, and high-efficiency hydrogen passivation. By using mass production cell equipment, they brought the maximum efficiency of large 210mm N-type monocrystalline cells to 25.5%. This new efficiency, the result of the company’s continuing innovation and research efforts, demonstrates once again Trina Solar’s prowess in cell 210×210mm i-TOPCon cell technology.

“We are extremely proud of these latest achievements,” said Dr Chen Yifeng, head of the company’s high efficiency cell and module R&D center, “Trina Solar is thoroughly committed to cutting-edge research and development and has been a pioneer in technological production and manufacturing, helping it to maintain its leading position with its efficient products.”

The achievements have been vital as the company has pressed on with its 210mm N-type i-TOPCon high efficiency cell project, and paves the way for follow-up development in the high-end market.

Trina Solar’s achievements have been widely welcomed in the industry, including by authorities and renowned institutions. In February Trina Solar was named by Reuters Events as one of the top 100 innovators in Global Energy Transition 2022. The company was the only listed company in China in the list and among only a few others in the Asia and Pacific region to figure on it.

Over the years Trina Solar has applied for 2,200 patents, making it an industry leader in this respect. It has played a key role in 107 industry standards and published 96 standards, making a tremendous contribution to advances in the photovoltaic technology.



Source link

PR Newswire

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

2020 두바이엑스포, ISALEX 2.0 개최

TBO 그룹, 전 세계 여행 수요 포착하는 리브랜딩 발표

Opinions Divided Over Newly Proposed Lotte Tower

Jinju City Completes First Phase of the Namgang River Space Creation Project

Hapcheon Museum Opens “Life, Traces of Ancestors in Relics” Special Exhibition

Special Transportation Measures Being Planned Ahead of Lotte World Adventure Busan’s Opening This Week

Busan
mist
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
88 %
1.5kmh
100 %
Wed
14 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 