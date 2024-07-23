Busan News

Tropical Nights Arrive Earlier Than Usual

By Haps Staff

The sweltering weather continues in Busan, with tropical nights arriving three days earlier than last year, and will persist for a while.

According to the Busan Regional Meteorological Administration, the first tropical night of the year was recorded in Jung-guon the 20th, with a minimum temperature of 25.9’C.

Tropical nights continued on the 21st and 22nd, as nighttime temperatures remained above 25’C degrees. Tropical nights occur when the lowest temperature stays above 25’C from 6 p.m. the previous day to 9 a.m. the next day.

Busan has also been under a heat wave warning for six days, starting from the 18th.

The Korea Meteorological Administration explained, “As Typhoon No. 3 ‘Ant’ moves northward, it will push up the hot and humid North Pacific high-pressure system, affecting the southern regions on the edge of the high-pressure system, and the hot weather is expected to continue throughout this week.”

