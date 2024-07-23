Tropical Nights Arrive Earlier Than Usual

The sweltering weather continues in Busan, with tropical nights arriving three days earlier than last year, and will persist for a while.

According to the Busan Regional Meteorological Administration, the first tropical night of the year was recorded in Jung-guon the 20th, with a minimum temperature of 25.9’C.

Tropical nights continued on the 21st and 22nd, as nighttime temperatures remained above 25’C degrees. Tropical nights occur when the lowest temperature stays above 25’C from 6 p.m. the previous day to 9 a.m. the next day.

Busan has also been under a heat wave warning for six days, starting from the 18th.

The Korea Meteorological Administration explained, “As Typhoon No. 3 ‘Ant’ moves northward, it will push up the hot and humid North Pacific high-pressure system, affecting the southern regions on the edge of the high-pressure system, and the hot weather is expected to continue throughout this week.”