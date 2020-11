A delivery truck driver overloaded with soju lost his cargo in Yeonsan-dong yesterday, sending 100 crates of alcohol crashing onto the street.

Motorists were forced to hit the brakes as the accident, which occurred at 10:15 a.m., brought traffic to a stop.

Police said the 50-year-old driver was driving without a safety bar on the side of the truck.

The driver has been charged with failure to secure cargo under the Traffic Motorist Act.