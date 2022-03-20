The Busan Museum of Art will hold the March Culture Day performance “Tuba Piano Flute Ensemble” at 5 pm on March 25th at the Busan Museum Auditorium.

This performance was performed by the ‘Petite Mezzon Ensemble’, a performance team belonging to the ‘Mentoraria Group’ consisting of artists who are active in performing and lecturing in Busan and across the country.

Mentoraria Group consists of various artists ranging from string instruments, woodwinds, brass instruments, keyboard instruments, percussion, vocal music, and dance.

The performance will be performed with 3 flutes, a tuba and a piano playing music from Mozart, Tchaikovsky and from the drama The Moon Embracing the Sun OST.

Anyone can watch the performance for free. However, for the safety of visitors and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is operated by a reservation system.

Application for admission is available through the website of the Busan Museum from 10 am on March 21st to 3 pm on March 24, and 100 people are recruited on a first-come, first-served basis. On the day of the performance, you can apply for viewing on the spot only for the remaining seats.

Spectators must wear a mask, and from 4:30 p.m. on the day of the performance, at the entrance of the auditorium, must complete procedures to comply with quarantine rules, such as checking for fever and disinfecting hands.