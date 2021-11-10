Turn Toward Busan Memorial Ceremony Held Today at UN Memorial Cemetery

The Turn Toward Busan memorial ceremony will be carried out at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan at 11 a.m. on November 11.

22 UN allied nations and other countries from around the world are all invited to participate in this service from their own respective countries by facing toward Busan and observing one minute of silence at local times that synchronize with the 11 a.m. service in Korea.

The whole world will be united for one minute on November 11th at 11 o’clock (Korea Standard Time) by turning toward Busan where the UN Memorial Cemetery in ROK is located.

Please participate in a one-minute moment of silence in memory of the UN soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Korean War and pray for world peace.

This year’s memorial ceremony starts with the burial ceremony of the remains of three British troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War at 10:30 a.m. on November 11, 2021.

The remains were recovered between 2016 and 2017 by the Ministry of National Defense’s excavation agency at two former battle sites in Paju, north of Seoul. They will be laid to rest as “unknown soldiers” as their names have yet to be verified.

Event Information

“Turn Toward Busan” Memorial Ceremony

Date & Time: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:30~11:25

10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. (Burial ceremony of the remains of three British troops killed during the Korean War)

10:50 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. Memorial Ceremony

11:00 a.m. (Moment of silence for one minute)

Venue: UN Memorial Cemetery (Nam-gu, Busan)

About 300 participants will attend, including Korean War veterans and bereaved family members, representatives of participating states, Diplomatic Corps to Korea, United Nations Command (UNC) members, key government officials, and top military officers

UN forces who took part in the Korean War

Countries that dispatched forces (16 countries): U.S.A., U.K, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, New Zealand, France, Turkey, the Philippines, Thailand, Greece, Republic of South Africa, Ethiopia, Colombia, Belgium, Luxemburg

Countries that sent medical units responsible for treatment and facilities (6 countries): Sweden, India, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Germany