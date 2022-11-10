Turn Toward Busan Memorial Ceremony Held Today at UN Memorial Cemetery

The Turn Toward Busan memorial ceremony will be carried out at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan at 11 a.m. on November 11.

The slogan of this event is ‘Turn Toward Busan’, which is a one-minute ceremony of silence on November 11th at 11 o’clock in the 22nd United Nations that participated in the Korean War and defended Korea’s liberal democracy. It means to remember the noble sacrifices and contributions of the UN veterans and to commemorate them together with the people.

The memorial ceremony will be attended by about 600 people including domestic and foreign UN veterans and their families, diplomatic missions in Korea, key government officials, and major military officials. Representative greetings, a tribute performance, a government award, a memorial service, and a commemorative performance will be held in that order.

After the memorial service, three UN veterans, Matthias Hoovertus Hoheonbom (Netherlands), Eduard Julius Enverlink (Netherlands), and James Grundi (UK) are buried.

The late James Grundy participated in the war as a body recovery team for the British Army, and has visited the United Nations Memorial Park every year for over 30 years to commemorate the sacrifices of the buried comrades and left a will to “bury them next to them in Korea.”

Just before his death in June, he was selected as an honorary citizen of the city of Busan, and an honorary citizenship certificate will also be awarded at the saddle ceremony.

The ‘Turn toward Busan International Memorial Ceremony for UN Veterans of the Korean War’ is an event that focuses on one minute of silence toward the world’s only UN Memorial Park in Busan, where the UN veterans of the Korean War in 22 countries are buried.

It started at the suggestion of ‘Vincent Courtney’ and has been designated as a legal anniversary in 2020.