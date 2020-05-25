Travel

T’Way To Begin Flights From Gimhae to Yangyang

Haps Staff

T’Way airlines have announced that it will begin flight operations to Yangyang in Gangwon province from June 26th.

In addition, they will also begin service from Gwangju to Yangyang on the same day, making them the first LCC flights to fly into Yangyang.

Special prices of 13,900 won for a one way ticket are being sold on their website and mobile app.

The boarding period is from June 26 to July 23.

The flights are expected to greatly improve access to summer resorts in Seoraksan, Sokcho, and Gangneung.

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: A Beautiful Hanu Restaurant – Oryukdo Gawon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
This charming hanu restaurant in Yongho-dong offers some great Korean beef along with a beautiful view of the sea.
Read more

Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.
Read more

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Travel

