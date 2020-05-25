T’Way To Begin Flights From Gimhae to Yangyang

T’Way airlines have announced that it will begin flight operations to Yangyang in Gangwon province from June 26th.

In addition, they will also begin service from Gwangju to Yangyang on the same day, making them the first LCC flights to fly into Yangyang.

Special prices of 13,900 won for a one way ticket are being sold on their website and mobile app.

The boarding period is from June 26 to July 23.

The flights are expected to greatly improve access to summer resorts in Seoraksan, Sokcho, and Gangneung.