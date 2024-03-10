Twice as Much Rain Than Normal Fell in Busan This Winter

This past winter in Busan saw the second warmest on record, despite record-breaking rainfall.

During the winter months of December to February, both precipitation levels and the number of rainy days set new records.

Nationwide, total precipitation reached 236.7 mm, a staggering 2.7 times higher than the average of 89.0 mm.

This marked the highest recorded precipitation in history, surpassing the previous record set in 1988.

Additionally, the average number of rainy days across the country was 31.1, exceeding the previous record of 27.9 days in 1989.

In Busan, rainfall totaled 280.5 mm, which was 2.4 times greater than the average of 117.6 mm, further highlighting the extraordinary weather patterns experienced during the winter season.

The average temperature was 6.3°C, which is 0.8°C warmer than usual, and saw its highest February temperature ever recorded at 7.4°C.

This warmth can be attributed to hot air blowing in from the Indian Ocean and El Niño according to the Korea Meteorological Association.