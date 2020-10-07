Two Arrested On Suspicion Of Using Drones to Film Inside High-Rise Apartments in Suyeong-gu

Two people have been arrested in Suyeong-gu for using their drone to take videos of people’s private lives inside of high-rise apartments.

According to local media, they are suspected of having flown a drone to film video inside apartments between midnight and 3 a.m. on the 19th of September.

Couples engaging in sex were amongst some of the footage retrieved by the police.

The two suspects, one in his 40s and the other in his 30s, are said to have used a high-performance camera on their drone.

At around 3:05 am, however, the drone fell to the terrace of the apartment and someone informed the police.

When the men went to retrieve it, they ran away when police arrived at the scene.

The police used CCTV to track the suspects who have denied the allegations. Police are continuing to investigate, including seizing their computers.