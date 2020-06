Hotel Nongshim’s first-floor eatery “The Lounge” is offering tasty treats to cool you down from the summer heat.

Tempt your palates this summer with two types of bingsu, or Korean-style ice flakes which locals feast upon when the temperatures heat up.

An old-style red bean bingsu is available for 12,000 won and a tasty mango bingsu for 18,000 won which includes tax.

The offer is available until the end of August and is open from 9 am to 11 pm daily.