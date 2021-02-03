Two Busan Police Officers Fired For Drinking and Driving

Two officers from the Busan Police Agency have been caught for drunk driving and removed from their post.

It comes after a number of other offenses police officers in the nation have been caught for car collisions involving drunk driving and gambling.

Busan Yeonje Police said they are investigating the two now-former officers for violating the road traffic act.

The officers are accused of driving under the influence of alcohol in the underground parking lot after having dinner near the police station.

According to police, one officer whose blood alcohol level was enough to get his license canceled had driven the car for about 6 meters.

The other who had BAC high enough to get license suspension crashed into an oncoming car.

The driver of the oncoming car, who was another police officer, is also under investigation accused of being an accessory to the crime.