Two Busking Zones to Open Up in Dong-gu Next Month

Two designated Busking Zones will be opened and operated by the Busan Dong-gu Office from next month.

The Busking Zone will feature two stages with one at the plaza downstream of Choryangcheon and the area in front of the Dong-gu Cultural Platform within the renovated premises of the Busanjin Station building.

The selection of these locations was carefully considered to ensure minimal disruption to pedestrian traffic and surrounding communities.

At the Choryangcheon plaza, where foot traffic is abundant, performances will take place in designated time slots — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — limiting any inconvenience to passersby and mitigating noise concerns.

Similarly, performances at the Dong-gu Cultural Platform will be scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., aligning with anticipated increases in foot traffic from visitors to nearby attractions such as the children’s cultural complex ‘Delaknarak’ and various exhibitions.

The establishment of the Dong-gu Busking Zone not only offers local artists invaluable opportunities to showcase their talents but also aims to foster a vibrant cultural atmosphere within the community.

Expanding upon the success of existing busking zones in popular destinations like Gwangalli, Haeundae, and Seomyeon, the Dong-gu Busking Zone hopes to add another dynamic dimension to Busan’s cultural landscape.

Those interested in participating can reserve slots at the Busan Busking Platform, selecting their preferred location and time.