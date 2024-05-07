Image: Dong-gu
Music

Two Busking Zones to Open Up in Dong-gu Next Month

By Haps Staff

Two designated Busking Zones will be opened and operated by the Busan Dong-gu Office from next month.

The Busking Zone will feature two stages with one at the plaza downstream of Choryangcheon and the area in front of the Dong-gu Cultural Platform within the renovated premises of the Busanjin Station building.

The selection of these locations was carefully considered to ensure minimal disruption to pedestrian traffic and surrounding communities.

At the Choryangcheon plaza, where foot traffic is abundant, performances will take place in designated time slots — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — limiting any inconvenience to passersby and mitigating noise concerns.

Similarly, performances at the Dong-gu Cultural Platform will be scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., aligning with anticipated increases in foot traffic from visitors to nearby attractions such as the children’s cultural complex ‘Delaknarak’ and various exhibitions.

The establishment of the Dong-gu Busking Zone not only offers local artists invaluable opportunities to showcase their talents but also aims to foster a vibrant cultural atmosphere within the community.

Expanding upon the success of existing busking zones in popular destinations like Gwangalli, Haeundae, and Seomyeon, the Dong-gu Busking Zone hopes to add another dynamic dimension to Busan’s cultural landscape.

Those interested in participating can reserve slots at the Busan Busking Platform, selecting their preferred location and time.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

First Round of Busan One Asia Festival Tickets to Go On Sale Friday

2024 Busan One Asia Festival Unveils Full Lineup for Its ‘Big Concert’

Awesome Stage Brings a Variety of Concerts to BEXCO Auditorium This Weekend

Kenny G to Perform Two Shows in Busan on April 11

Check Out the Latest and Upcoming Events and Concerts in Seoul

Big Roof Music Festival 2023 Takes Over the BCC This Saturday

The Latest

Police Rescue Two Drunk Swimmers at Cheongsapo

Matthew Bourne’s “Romeo and Juliet” to Run in Busan May 23-26

부산의 젊은 건축가, 문화회관 광장에 파빌리온 세운다… 젊은 건축가 파빌리온 공모 실시

What to Expect at This Year’s New Zealand Wine Festival in Busan

22nd Chief of Naval Staff Cup National Yacht Competition to be Held in Changwon

Korea Destinations: What to Check Out at This Year’s Seoul Lotus Lantern Festival

Busan
broken clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
67 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Wed
14 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 