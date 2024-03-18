Two Classical Concerts to Check Out This Week at the Busan Cultural Center

The Busan Youth Symphony Orchestra presents its 73rd regular concert, ‘Felix,’ on March 19th at 7:30 pm in the Busan Cultural Center Grand Theater.

Led by conductor Seunghyun Baek and featuring violinist Jihye Lee, the ensemble will showcase works by Felix Mendelssohn, including the Lu Blas Overture, Violin Concerto Op. 64, and Symphony No. 4 Italia.

Founded in 1994, the orchestra celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Following this, the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra presents its 609th regular concert, ‘Classical Romance,’ on March 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

Conductor Baek leads the orchestra, featuring pianist Youngho Kim.

The concert includes Schumann’s Piano Concerto and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1.