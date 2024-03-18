Arts & Culture

Two Classical Concerts to Check Out This Week at the Busan Cultural Center

By Haps Staff

The Busan Youth Symphony Orchestra presents its 73rd regular concert, ‘Felix,’ on March 19th at 7:30 pm in the Busan Cultural Center Grand Theater.

Led by conductor Seunghyun Baek and featuring violinist Jihye Lee, the ensemble will showcase works by Felix Mendelssohn, including the Lu Blas Overture, Violin Concerto Op. 64, and Symphony No. 4 Italia.

Founded in 1994, the orchestra celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Following this, the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra presents its 609th regular concert, ‘Classical Romance,’ on March 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

Conductor Baek leads the orchestra, featuring pianist Youngho Kim.

The concert includes Schumann’s Piano Concerto and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What’s On in Busan: March 18 – March 24

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Korean National Ballet to Present “Swan Lake”

Art Busan 2024 Set to Run May 9-12

Busan Taking Steps to Make Igidae an Art and Culture Park

What’s On in Busan: March 11 – March 17

The Latest

Prepaid Dongbaek Pass Launched

Korea Destinations: Spring Flower Festivals to Look Forward to In Gyeongnam Province

Baedal Minjok is the Most Used Food Delivery App, But Coupang Eats Has Highest Satisfaction Rate

Jinhae Gunhangje Festival Elevates Spring Experience with Cherry Blossom Tour Bus

Haribo Blooming Garden Taking Place at Busan Premium Outlet

Outdoor Movie Theater to be Built Near the 168 Stairs in Choryang-dong

Busan
clear sky
9 ° C
9 °
9 °
61 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
11 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 