Two Classical Music Concerts to Check Out This Week

Two fantastic concerts will take place this week at the Busan Cultural Center.

Event Information

András Schiff Piano Recital – World Pianist Series 2023

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: R-seat 140,000 won / S-seat 110,000 won / A-seat 80,000 won / B-seat 60,000 won

World Competition Winner Series Ⅳ – Sunwoo Yekwon Piano Recital

○ Date & Time: October 6, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

○ Venue: Busan Cultural Center

○ Tickets: R-seat 60,000 won / S-seat 40,000 won / A-seat 20,000 won