Arts & Culture

Two Classical Music Concerts to Check Out This Week

By Haps Staff

Two fantastic concerts will take place this week at the Busan Cultural Center.

Event Information

András Schiff Piano Recital – World Pianist Series 2023

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: R-seat 140,000 won / S-seat 110,000 won / A-seat 80,000 won / B-seat 60,000 won

World Competition Winner Series Ⅳ – Sunwoo Yekwon Piano Recital

○ Date & Time: October 6, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

○ Venue: Busan Cultural Center

○ Tickets: R-seat 60,000 won / S-seat 40,000 won / A-seat 20,000 won

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What’s On in Busan: October 2 – October 8

“Culture Month” Offers Great Events in Korea This October

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Cultural Activities to Do This Chuseok Holiday

Jeonggwan Museum Celebrates Chuseok with ‘Goblin Party’ Festivities

What’s On in Busan: September 25 – October 1

The Latest

Busan Ranks Fourth in Korea in Hit-and-Run Accidents

Milk Prices Rise Once Again

ISB Hosting EducationUSA University Fair October 12th

Korea Destinations: Fall Foliage Forecast for South Korea

Park Eun-Bin to Host BIFF Opening Ceremony Solo After Lee Je-Hoon Pulls Out Due to Illness

New Bus Passenger Rules to Take Effect October 6th

Busan
light rain
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
60 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Tue
22 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 