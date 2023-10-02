Two Classical Music Concerts to Check Out This Week

Two fantastic concerts will take place this week at the Busan Cultural Center.
András Schiff Piano Recital – World Pianist Series 2023
Date & Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
Tickets: R-seat 140,000 won / S-seat 110,000 won / A-seat 80,000 won / B-seat 60,000 won
World Competition Winner Series Ⅳ – Sunwoo Yekwon Piano Recital
○ Date & Time: October 6, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
○ Venue: Busan Cultural Center
○ Tickets: R-seat 60,000 won / S-seat 40,000 won / A-seat 20,000 won