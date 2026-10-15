Two Coffee Festivals Bring a Weekend of Coffee and Cafe Culture to Busan

Coffee lovers in Busan have two major events to look forward to this week, with the 10th Jeonpo Coffee Festival and the 31st Busan Cafe Show taking place through October 18.

The events offer different experiences, from exploring independent cafes along Jeonpo’s popular streets to discovering the latest coffee trends, equipment and desserts at BEXCO.

10th Jeonpo Coffee Festival: October 17–18

The 10th Jeonpo Coffee Festival returns to Jeonpo Cafe Street in Busanjin-gu on October 17 and 18, bringing together local cafes, coffee enthusiasts and visitors for a weekend of tastings, performances and interactive activities.

First established to commemorate Jeonpo Cafe Street’s inclusion in The New York Times’ 2017 list of places to visit, the festival has grown into an annual celebration of the neighborhood’s distinctive coffee culture.

Held every October, the event highlights the independent cafes and small businesses that have helped establish Jeonpo as one of Busan’s most recognizable cafe districts.

Visitors can explore coffee and dessert booths, sample different varieties of coffee, participate in hands-on experiences and enjoy live entertainment throughout the neighborhood.

The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 18.

31st Busan Cafe Show: October 15–18

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan Cafe Show is underway through October 18 at Exhibition Hall 1, Hall 3 of BEXCO.

The exhibition brings together coffee businesses, roasters, equipment suppliers and dessert brands, offering visitors a look at current cafe trends and the products shaping the industry.

Alongside coffee machines and cafe equipment, the event will feature information on opening and operating cafes, as well as a dedicated dessert exhibition.

Several themed areas will offer additional attractions.

Marine Beans will showcase popular specialty coffee roasters from the Gyeongsang region, while Tea Spot will provide a space for visitors to discover different teas and explore their preferences.

Sweet Station will focus on desserts, and a separate alcoholic beverage zone will introduce visitors to a selection of drinks beyond coffee.

The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from October 15 to 17, with the final day closing at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 18.

Admission is free with Super Early Bird registration, 5,000 won with Early Bird registration, and 10,000 won for on-site registration.

Admission closes at 5 p.m. on regular exhibition days and 4 p.m. on Sunday.