Two Colatheques Caught Violating Entertainment Ban

Two colatheques in Sasang-gu were caught Friday evening violating the city’s ban on entertainment facilities.

Colatheques refer to a nightclub that usually performs cabaret shows for elderly customers and don’t sell alcohol.

The city of Busan ordered a ban on mass gatherings at club-type entertainment facilities that pose a high risk of spreading COVID-19 infections.

Acting Mayor Byun Sung-wan issued the order at 71 COVID-19 high-risk facilities for 14 days starting from noon on the 12th.

Both of the establishments were on the list of 71 forced to be closed.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency did an inspection sweep of 239 establishments around the city from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday night.

The violators could face up to a three million won fine as well as bear any treatment and quarantine costs if a guest becomes infected with coronavirus.

Travel

