Two Dance Festivals to Check Out This Weekend

The 33rd Busan Dance Festival and the 20th Busan International Dance Festival (BIDF) are taking place this weekend from June 7-9 across multiple venues, including the Busan Center for the Performing Arts and Haeundae Beach.

Despite logistical constraints, both festivals will proceed as planned, potentially splitting audiences. The annual performance by last year’s Busan Dance Festival winners was canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The BIDF, celebrating its 20th anniversary, will feature over 400 performers from 40 groups across 10 countries, presenting more than 60 works at various locations throughout Busan. Highlights include the opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center with performances by the National Dance Company of Korea and the Hungarian Lysirkel Company.

The 33rd Busan Dance Festival, a competition to select the city’s representatives for the National Dance Festival, will also take place from June 7-9 at the Busan Cultural Center. Five teams, including groups specializing in Korean dance, modern dance, and ballet, will compete.