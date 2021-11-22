Two Day 2021 Busan Beauty Art Festival Begins

The 2021 Busan Beauty Art Festival begins today for two days at BEXCO Exhibition Hall 2.

This festival was prepared to discover excellent skilled workers through a beauty technology contest and to revitalize the local economy through beauty art experiences.

The beauty technology contest discovers excellent talents in line with the globalization of beauty art as it enters into a step-by-step recovery of daily life, and transforms our diversified and specialized beauty technology into a future new growth engine industry thanks to the global Hallyu craze.

The competition is divided into general and student divisions (high school students, college students, and private institutes), and about 400 people will compete in 28 events in 5 fields (hair, makeup, nail art, skin, hair design).

In addition, a classical hair art exhibition, an ‘I Love Busan Better Life’ theme, and a hair show featuring Korea’s representative culture using hairstyles will be held.