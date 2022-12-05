Two Day 2022 Busan Beauty Art Festival Gets Underway

The 2022 Busan Beauty Art Festival at BEXCO Exhibition Center 2 for two days today and tomorrow.

Busan Beauty Art Festival, a festival of beauticians, is composed of various programs such as beauty skills contest to discover excellent beauty talents and strengthen the competitiveness of the beauty industry.

This year’s event will be held as an online and offline ‘hybrid festival’ by significantly increasing the proportion of face-to-face events.

At the face-to-face event, various citizen participation programs such as personal color diagnosis, hair show, makeup experience, and Mi Art photo studio, where you can directly experience Busan beauty along with the existing beauty field skill contest, have been prepared.

Lectures by beauty celebrities in the beauty field and mentoring talk shows are also held.

In the lecture by celebrities in the beauty field, ‘Hair Designer Cha Hong’ will give a lecture on the theme of ‘How to Become a Trendsetter’ to enhance hairdressers’ insight into future trends and demonstrate new technologies, which will significantly help hairdressers improve their competitiveness.

Major online programs include the ‘What’s In My Bag’ event, where you upload your own ‘beauty item’ to social networking services (SNS), give away prizes through a lottery, and a festival review event.

As this festival is being held for the development of Mi-Art in Busan, the city expects to induce active participation from the academic world and provide an opportunity for organic cooperation between science, industry, and academia.