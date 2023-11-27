Two Day Beauty Art Festival Gets Underway Today at BEXCO

The 2023 Busan Mi (Beauty) Art Festival is being held from November 28th to November 29th at BEXCO Exhibition Hall 2.

This festival is designed to uncover exceptional beauty talent in Busan and enhance the overall competitiveness of the beauty industry.

The event encompasses various activities, including skill competitions in the beauty field, career experience opportunities for students, and festival booths catering to both hairdressers and the general public.

The festival also offers various citizen participation programs, including personal color and skin diagnoses, makeup experiences, the Miart Photo Studio, and more. Additionally, attendees can look forward to a beauty college capstone contest, celebrity beauty lectures, mentoring talk shows, and exclusive lectures by renowned beauty professionals.

Celebrity beauty instructor Lee Hye-young will share her insights on the theme “Challenges for Success,” providing a storytelling format of her journey in the beauty industry, offering inspiration to aspiring beauticians in Busan.