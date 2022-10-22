Two Holes in One Cap an Exciting Day 3 at BMW Ladies Championship

Two holes in one capped an exciting day three at the BMW Ladies Championship at the Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju on Saturday.

Thailand’s Attaya Thitikul takes a one-stroke lead into the final day with a -15 under par with Lydia Ko and Andrea Lee one stroke behind at -14.

“I had a good game plan on the good back nine,” she said after a tough 13th hole the day before, shooting a -5 under for the day.

The world #2 player will look to take over the top of the ranking after defending champion and world #1 Ko Jin-young withdrew earlier in the day with a wrist injury.

The day also saw more theatrics, including two holes in one.

Retiring golfer Na Yeon Choi capped off a remarkable career with a stunning grand finale after hitting an ace with a 6-iron on the 12th hole.

About 90 minutes later, Ariya Jutanugarn from Thailand also accomplished the feat after hitting a 7-iron, 180-yard drive on the 17th hole.

Both golfers received BMWs for their feat.