Image: Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters
Busan News

Two Horses Escape And Go On a Night Run in Gangseo-gu

By Haps Staff

Two horses caused a commotion in Gangseo-gu as they appeared on a road during the late hours of the night.

The Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters and Busan Gangseo Police Station received a report on the evening of the 15th that the horses were seen running from Gonghang-ro in Daejeo-dong towards Myeongji IC.

In response to the report, the police dispatched officers who discovered one horse heading from Myeongji IC towards Gimhae Airport. They managed traffic for approximately 2 kilometers while the fire department and police used two fire trucks and four police cars to guide the horse to safety and prevent further movement.

By 10:10 pm, the horses were safely returned to their owner. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

According to the police, the horses were retired racehorses kept at a riding range in Gangseo-gu. They had managed to escape by breaking open the stable door.

