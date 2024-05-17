Busan News

Two Illegal Van Drivers At Busan Station Handed Over to Prosecuters

By BeFM News

Two middle-aged van drivers in their 50s who operated without a permit near Busan Station and picked up tourists have been handed over to prosecutors.

According to the investigation, they made illicit profits of over 5 million won by picking up passengers around 20 times.

Current laws require operators to register as businesses and obtain permits from local authorities to transport passengers.

Illegal operations by unlicensed vans in the Busan Station area have been a problem, including overcharging passengers.

