Two Injured After Woman Sets Fire to Her Hotel Room in Songjeong

A woman in her 20s suffered second-degree burns after setting fire to her hotel room in Songjeong, Haeundae-gu yesterday afternoon.

According to the Haeundae-gu Police and Fire Department, a fire broke out on the 5th floor of a hotel in Songjeong around 4:10 p.m. Friday afternoon.

A hotel employee who helped evacuate the building noticed the woman was still in her room from her window.

Firefighters then rescued the woman and extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes.

Upon questioning from the police who analyzed CCTV footage, the woman admitted to starting the fire after a disagreement with her companion.

An investigation into the exact cause of the fire and motive continues.