Heavy sentences have been handed down to two individuals who attempted to smuggle narcotics from abroad.

The 5th Criminal Division of the Busan District Court has sentenced two individuals to six years in prison and ten years for violating the act on the aggravated punishment of specific crimes.

They hid narcotics, worth 100 million won, including methamphetamine, ecstasy, and ketamine, in plastic bags in their underwear while entering Gimhae Airport from Thailand, on March 25th.