Two Local Expat Photographers Holding Solo Exhibitions This Month

Photographers Michael Kazemi and Alexandra Sasha Don are holding solo exhibitions this month at the Bongle Mul Yeong Gallery in Yeong-do.

Kazemi, a native of Iran, photographed KangKangee Cultural Village on Yeongdo Island for two years and is a self-educated photographer since he started it as a hobby in 2012.

He has had many solo and group exhibitions in Korea and also worldwide during his photography career in the last 10 years.

Don, a native of Russia, is exhibiting a solo exhibition named “IDEA”.

This new exhibit is something other than what she’s previously done before.

It includes collaboration with Yulia Grankova, a talented interior designer and architect.

“The projects created by Yulia on Sakhalin Island are more than just stylish interiors, she made the IDEA real,” Don says.

Normally a portrait photographer, Don has an impressive resume having shot photography at Seoul Fashion Week, the Busan International Film Festival, Variety, Cosmopolitan Russia, RBK, and iTunes.

She has also participated on Sakhalin Island for David Hartt’s “INTERVAL” art project as a producer. “INTERVAL” was exhibited at the Art Institute of Chicago, MoMA, and other galleries in the United States.

The exhibitions are taking place through March 31 on the third floor with an opening reception this Saturday at 2 p.m.

