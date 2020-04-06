Two Members of the “Phantom of the Opera” Cast in Seoul Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two members of the international cast of the “Phantom of the Opera” have tested positive for coronavirus, leaving authorities to monitor the over 8,000 people who attended the musical.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has secured the name of the 8,578 people who watch the show since it began its run on March 14th.

A Canadian female actress and an American were said to be the ones infected according to Korean media reports.

Around 140 Korean staff members and cast have all been traced and 89 have come back negative.

The theater was disinfected and is expected to reopen April 14.

The show previously ran at Busan’s Dream Theatre from December 13 through February 9, 2020.