Two More Businesses Caught Violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act

Amid business restrictions in place with no entertainment bars allowed to open after 9 pm until noon the next day, the Busan Police Agency and local government officials conducted a joint crackdown against businesses violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act.

On Thursday night, the police found a pub that catered customers to drink and play Texas Hold’em in the downtown area of Saha-gu where the owner of the pub locked the doors to allow select customers inside.

The police, after obtaining intelligence, cooperated with 119 to forcibly open the door, and caught 16 people, including the owner and customers, inside the establishment.

The police also uncovered a dance class that opened after 9 pm through a 112 report.