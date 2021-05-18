Two More Hydrogen Charging Stations Coming to Busan This Year

Hydrogen car charging stations will be increased to four in the city after construction permits for hydrogen charging stations in Jeonggwan-eup, Gijang-gun and Songjeong-dong, Haeundae-gu, were completed.

By the end of this year, the two new hydrogen car charging stations will join Songjeong-dong and Sasang-gu — doubling the city’s amount of stations..

Two additional chargers have been installed in Hakjang-dong (H Busan hydrogen charging station) in Sasang-gu, which is expected to alleviate the inconvenience of charging citizens using hydrogen vehicles.

Hydrogen cars registered in Busan started in 2019. Now, there are 1,070 hydrogen cars (‘Nexo’) and 20 hydrogen buses, and this year it is planning to supply 1,200 hydrogen cars and 20 hydrogen buses.

The expansion of hydrogen charging stations is urgently needed, but after the completion of each station in Gangseo-gu and Sasang-gu in 2019, additional installations have not been made until now.

Hydrogen car users are increasingly dissatisfied with charging such as long-term standby and expeditionary charging.

In order to solve this problem, the city has been promoting the installation of additional charging stations in Dong-gu, Gijang-gun, and Haeundae-gu, but suffered difficulties due to resistance from local residents, location problems, and lack of business feasibility.

However, the city recently received construction permits from Gijang-gun and Haeundae-gu, and two of the 16 locations nationwide (Yongdang-dong, Nam-gu and Hakjang-dong, Sasang-gu) were selected in 2021 for a private business contest for hydrogen charging stations for commercial vehicles.