Two More People Caught After Leaving Their Homes While Self-Isolating

Haps Staff

Two additional victims of self-isolation of the new coronavirus infection have left their homes in Busan without permission, despite tougher punishment against violators.

Busan City announced yesterday it caught a Vietnamese and a Korean citizen for violating the law on Prevention and Management of Infectious Diseases.

A Vietnamese national under quarantine is accused of leaving their Daeyeon-dong residence in Nam-gu, designated as a quarantine location, to visit a nearby mart, and was caught by an official who was undergoing an emergency inspection.

He has been ordered to self-isolate as an overseas traveler from the 5th to the 18th.

The South Korean citizen was caught at a coffee shop near the residence of self-isolation just on their second day of self-isolation.

Penalties against violators have increased from less than 3 million won fine to prison terms of less than one year or fines of less than 10 million won starting from the 5th.

 

