Two Movies Filmed in Gyeongnam Make Their Debut at BIFF

Gyeongnam Province’s location incentive initiative has borne fruit with the creation of two compelling films, ‘Picnic’ and ‘Jangson,’ both of which will make their debut at the 28th Busan International Film Festival.

Making its premiere, ‘Picnic,’ shot amidst the picturesque landscapes of Namhae, was crafted with the support of Gyeongnam’s location incentives in 2023.

This heartwarming film delves into themes of friendship and love that flourish in the twilight of life. Starring Na Moon-hee, Kim Young-ok, and Park Geun-hyung in leading roles, it artfully portrays enduring bonds and romantic emotions against the backdrop of Namhae’s breathtaking scenery.

Renowned director Kim Yong-gyun, known for works like ‘Wani and Jun-ha’ and ‘Like a Flame and a Butterfly,’ led this production, featuring Lim Young-woong’s original song ‘Grains of Sand’ in the OST.

‘Jangson,’ an entry in the ‘Korean Cinema Today – Vision’ category, unfolds a family drama centered around a tofu factory-operating family.

As the eldest grandson, Seong-jin, attends a funeral, family conflicts and long-hidden family secrets come to light. The film artfully captures the dramatic essence of everyday life.

Set against the backdrop of Hapcheon in Gyeongnam, production received support through the Gyeongnam Location Incentive Support Project in 2022.

Director Oh Jeong-min, a Korean Film Academy alumnus, presents his debut feature-length film, featuring talented actors Kang Seung-ho and Son Sook.

‘Jangson’ promises to be a poignant exploration of family dynamics and hidden truths.