Image: Gyeongnam province
BIFF CoverageUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Two Movies Filmed in Gyeongnam Make Their Debut at BIFF

By Haps Staff

Gyeongnam Province’s location incentive initiative has borne fruit with the creation of two compelling films, ‘Picnic’ and ‘Jangson,’ both of which will make their debut at the 28th Busan International Film Festival.

Making its premiere, ‘Picnic,’ shot amidst the picturesque landscapes of Namhae, was crafted with the support of Gyeongnam’s location incentives in 2023.

This heartwarming film delves into themes of friendship and love that flourish in the twilight of life. Starring Na Moon-hee, Kim Young-ok, and Park Geun-hyung in leading roles, it artfully portrays enduring bonds and romantic emotions against the backdrop of Namhae’s breathtaking scenery.

Renowned director Kim Yong-gyun, known for works like ‘Wani and Jun-ha’ and ‘Like a Flame and a Butterfly,’ led this production, featuring Lim Young-woong’s original song ‘Grains of Sand’ in the OST.

‘Jangson,’ an entry in the ‘Korean Cinema Today – Vision’ category, unfolds a family drama centered around a tofu factory-operating family.

As the eldest grandson, Seong-jin, attends a funeral, family conflicts and long-hidden family secrets come to light. The film artfully captures the dramatic essence of everyday life.

Set against the backdrop of Hapcheon in Gyeongnam, production received support through the Gyeongnam Location Incentive Support Project in 2022.

Director Oh Jeong-min, a Korean Film Academy alumnus, presents his debut feature-length film, featuring talented actors Kang Seung-ho and Son Sook.

‘Jangson’ promises to be a poignant exploration of family dynamics and hidden truths.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

BIFF Begins

Park Eun-Bin to Host BIFF Opening Ceremony Solo After Lee Je-Hoon Pulls Out Due to Illness

Diverse European Films & Filmmakers to Attend BIFF

Discover the Beauty of Autumn at the 17th Hadong Bukcheon Cosmos and Buckwheat Flower Festival

Yeonji Park Musical Fountain to Hold a Special Show During the Chuseok Holiday

2023 Asian Contents & Film Market Announces Platform BUSAN Program

The Latest

Busan Establishes and Operates the Nation’s First BRT Stop Smart Bus Information Guide

24th Busan International Travel Fair Gets Underway Thursday

BIFF Begins

Post Media and Site

2030부산세계박람회 유치 응원을 위해 세계 골프 전설들 부산에 모인다

Sports Legends Gather in Busan For the Pak Se-ri World Match This Saturday

Busan
broken clouds
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
94 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Tue
19 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 